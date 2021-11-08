Some Mercy locations update visitation policy

Visitation hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day and are limited to two visitors per day at certain Mercy locations.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Certain Mercy locations have updated their visitation policies after they were originally changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, Nov. 8, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Mercy Hospital Berryville, and free-standing emergency departments in Springdale and Bella Vista will now allow two visitors per patient a day.

Visitors will have to be one at a time each day. Mercy patients treated in outpatient clinics will only be allowed only one visitor.

The following guidelines have been set for visitations and may be subject to change.

Hospital Visitation Guidelines

Visitation hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, limited to two visitors per day.

Visitation for inpatient rehabilitation will be 3-7 p.m. in order to accommodate morning therapy schedules.

Patients with disabilities may have one of three designated support persons present at all times.

Patients under 18 may have two parents, legal guardians, or caretakers present at all times.

Emergency room patients may be accompanied by one visitor. One visitor will be able to stay in the waiting room with the patient.

If an ER patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitors will be asked to leave and follow the hospital visitor guidelines during the patient’s hospital stay. Young children may also accompany parents/guardians to the ER if child care is not available.

All inpatient visitors must be age 18 and up.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have visitors unless the patient is receiving end-of-life care. This should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and may be allowed more than one visitor.

All other restrictions remain in place, including entrances at Rogers limited to the Emergency Department, Physicians Plaza, and main hospital entrance. Mercy Hospital Berryville is only accessible through the Emergency Department entrance.

Women’s and Children’s (including obstetrics) allow two visitors for the duration of stay that can come and go as needed.

Surgical patients under age 18 may have two designated visitors/parents/guardians as requested.

Clergy members may visit patients during regular visitation hours and by request.

One overnight visitor may be accommodated by request.

Hospital Campus Guidelines

All individuals should refrain from entering Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Mercy Hospital Berryville, and clinic campuses if they have a fever, are not feeling well, or have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

Co-workers and visitors are required to wear a face covering, including in the patient's room. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own face covering with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.

Visitors are to remain in the patient's room during the entire visit, except during surgeries. Waiting rooms will remain closed, except for the ICU and surgical waiting rooms, where visitors must practice social distancing and wear masks.

The gift shop, coffee shop, and cafeteria are closed to visitors.

Mercy will continue to maintain rigorous cleaning protocols at all locations.

Clinic Visitation Guidelines

Mercy Rogers and Mercy Berryville will allow one visitor per clinic patient. Young children may also accompany parents/guardians to Mercy clinics if child care is not available. Patients under age 18 may have two designated visitors/parents/guardians as requested.

All individuals entering Mercy Clinic Rogers and Mercy Clinic Berryville locations will be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Individuals who fail the screening may not be allowed to enter.

Co-workers and visitors are required to wear face coverings at all times, including in the exam room. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.

Social distancing will be practiced and maintained, especially in waiting rooms. If safe social distancing cannot be maintained, patients’ visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicles.

In an effort to reduce the spread and exposure of COVID-19, Mercy Clinic Rogers, and Mercy Clinic Berryville encourage all patients to consider bringing a visitor or family member only when it is absolutely necessary. All Mercy Clinic Rogers and Mercy Clinic Berryville locations have the capability to videoconference with a patient’s family member during their clinic visit.