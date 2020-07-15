'Some little Mexican lawyer' - Springdale City Council member catches backlash for comment caught on a hot mic

Springdale City Council member Rick Evans has caught a lot of heat online for comments he made before a city council meeting Tuesday night.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale City Council member Rick Evans has caught a lot of heat online for comments he made before a city council meeting Tuesday (July 14) night.

Evans could be heard referencing his opponent for the Ward 2, Position 2, spot on the council, Kevin Flores, as "some little Mexican lawyer," over a live microphone.

The comments have led to many reactions online, some calling for Evans to resign.

Incumbent Rick Evans just called his opponent, Kevin Flores, “some little Mescan lawyer”. Kevin is a decorated Marine Veteran running for Springdale, Arkansas City Council. #arpx #arnews #springdale #arkansas @shaunking pic.twitter.com/3WOdGAPn8K — Aaron Cash (@AaronCashNWA) July 15, 2020

Here is my response to @Springdale_AR council member Rick Evans racist comment. I couldn’t let him get away with it. #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/waraN0jhCh — Jackie Tobias (@Jackie_sndvl) July 15, 2020

After tonight’s racist comments about his opponent Kevin Flores, Springdale City Councilman Rick Evans needs to resign. — Irvin Camacho (@IrvinCamachoAR) July 15, 2020

When asked about the comments, Evans said he didn't mean them to come off as racist, and that he would be issuing an apology. His Facebook page has since been taken down.

Flores, a marine veteran and attorney, has yet to issue a statement about Evans' comment.