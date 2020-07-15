'Some little Mexican lawyer' - Springdale City Council member catches backlash for comment caught on a hot mic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale City Council member Rick Evans has caught a lot of heat online for comments he made before a city council meeting Tuesday (July 14) night.
Evans could be heard referencing his opponent for the Ward 2, Position 2, spot on the council, Kevin Flores, as "some little Mexican lawyer," over a live microphone.
The comments have led to many reactions online, some calling for Evans to resign.
When asked about the comments, Evans said he didn't mean them to come off as racist, and that he would be issuing an apology. His Facebook page has since been taken down.
Flores, a marine veteran and attorney, has yet to issue a statement about Evans' comment.
