Some in Fort Smith see an increase in utility bills

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Some Fort Smith Utility customers are seeing an increase in their utility bills.

The Fort Smith Utility Department says it opened an investigation last week and has now realized it has been charging some people up to an additional 10 days of usage since the end of November.

“On average, the meter read range is for 28-30 days of usage. Customers will and are seeing ranges from 32-40 days of usage on utility bills,” said department officials on a Facebook post.

They say the delay in finalizing meter reads for each billing cycle is due to short staffing in the department and lack of communication around the holiday season.

Officials say the next January bill might also have an increase, but the issue should be resolved by February and payments should lower after then.