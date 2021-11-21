x
'Some fatalities' after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

An SUV driver hit over 20 adults and children after he sped through a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s live stream and the cellphones of onlookers.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said “some” people had been killed but would not give an exact number. A person was in custody, but the police gave no indication of a motive. 

One video shows a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly after a group of girls wearing Santa hats and dancing with white pompoms is struck.

Another shows the SUV plowing into members of a marching band, their music replaced with terrified screams.

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

