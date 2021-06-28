After Arkansas ended additional unemployment benefits, some continue to struggle to get help

Under the direction of Gov. Hutchinson, the Division of Workforce Services ended the state's participation in the federal supplemental unemployment program.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The conversation around unemployment comes with two sides. One is that businesses are having to shut down or close because there aren't enough workers.

You can find plenty of "now hiring" signs across the city at different restaurants. Some people accuse previous workers who stay on unemployment benefits of being lazy.

Business owners are struggling to meet demand because of the lack of employee retention.

Now, on the other hand, some support individuals for staying home or figuring out other financial solutions versus returning or continuing to work for jobs offering low wages and little benefit.

Under the direction of Governor Asa Hutchinson, the Division of Workforce Services ended the state's participation in the federal supplemental unemployment program on June 26.

Rhye Smith was at the Arkansas Workforce Center at Little Rock Monday afternoon. She came to put in applications for jobs, but that's not because of unemployment benefits ending.

"It's been difficult getting a job. I've personally been out of work for about 6 months at a time. I've applied for unemployment at least twice and have been denied twice so I just have to figure it out on my own," said Smith.

A Little Rock woman named Evonne didn't want to give us her last name but was also at the center.

She said she's been trying to get unemployment since the beginning of the pandemic and cited situations like child care not being considered in the conversation about working jobs during the pandemic.

"Now that we got it, they turn it off," Evonne said. "I stood in line in the hot sun and the freezing cold. I guess some people are lazy, but most people want to work and find a good job."

Ivria Johnson said he was denied unemployment benefits. He appealed the application and won only to actually find a job he was willing to work. It's because of an unexpected health problem that he couldn't work anymore.

He claimed his previous job denied him any benefits, which is why he landed right back at the unemployment office.

Johnson said plenty of people want to work, but life situations aren't accounted for.