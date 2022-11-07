Fayetteville adds parking pay stations powered by solar panels to downtown area

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced a majority of the parking pay stations around the Downtown Fayetteville and Dickson Street areas are now solar-powered.
20 of the 37 parking pay stations in the downtown area and Dickson Street entertainment districts are solar-powered. The other 17 are hard-wired due to their environment, like the Spring Street Parking Deck, or because electricity happened to be available when installed, like along Dickson Street.
The city says when replacing or upgrading equipment, it prefers solar options where it is possible. Seven new pay stations in the downtown district are also solar-powered.
For more information about the pay stations or parking around the city, please visit the City of Fayetteville website by clicking here.
