Fayetteville adds parking pay stations powered by solar panels to downtown area

20 of the 37 pay stations in the downtown area and Dickson Street in Fayetteville are now solar-powered.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced a majority of the parking pay stations around the Downtown Fayetteville and Dickson Street areas are now solar-powered.

20 of the 37 parking pay stations in the downtown area and Dickson Street entertainment districts are solar-powered. The other 17 are hard-wired due to their environment, like the Spring Street Parking Deck, or because electricity happened to be available when installed, like along Dickson Street.

The city says when replacing or upgrading equipment, it prefers solar options where it is possible. Seven new pay stations in the downtown district are also solar-powered.

