Solar a viable option to power Arkansas poultry farms

The increased electric demand is due to cooling requirements for modern broilers raised to heavy weights due to market demand.

ARKANSAS, USA — Springdale native Millard Berry had an idea that would transform the agriculture industry in the Natural State.

In 1893, he bought an incubator to raise chicks.

Four years later, he was a founding member of the Arkansas Poultry Association and started the poultry industry in Arkansas, one that pumps billions of dollars into the state’s economy and produces thousands of jobs each year, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

To support this expensive industry, scientists are constantly finding ways to reduce costs.

Solar energy, net metering and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have benefited a Cleveland County poultry grower, said Yi Liang, associate professor-biological and agricultural engineering.

“Poultry farming is an energy-intensive business, with gas and electricity as major expenses,” said Liang, who works as part of the Center of Excellence for Poultry Science.