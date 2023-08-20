Dog pool party held at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center this weekend

The event proceeds go to the Friends of Prairie Grove Pound.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Pet owners across the area brought their dogs to the "Soggy Doggy" pool party at Prairie Grove on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Soggy Doggy event is a fundraiser for the "Friends of Prairie Grove Pound."

For $10, dogs enjoyed playing and swimming in the pool in the summer heat.

This event has been held annually since 2013. President Sharon Glover says there are a few reasons why this year's event is special.

"We've not had it for three years because of COVID. And last fall, our founder, our friend at Prairie Grove Pound suddenly passed away. And she loved this event. So this is, this is the first time we're doing it after Lisa had left us and so it's just very special," said Glover.

A floral arrangement was placed at the event honoring founder Lisa Lyle Bement.

FOPGP says this event has greatly benefitted them as they thanked those who helped.

"This has been an expensive summer for FOPGP with several heartworm-positive dogs and very sick cats. All are recuperating but it was an expensive process. Thanks to everyone’s help and support, FOPGP can meet their financial obligations and fulfill our pledge to help the dogs/cats of our community," said FOPGP on Facebook.

