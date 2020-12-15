x
School bus vs. snowplow in Garfield leaves students shaken but without injury

Eight Rogers Public Schools students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and none were injured.

GARFIELD, Ark. — Several first responders were called to Highway 127 and Sugar Creek Road in Garfield Tuesday after a school bus and a pickup truck with a snowplow were involved in a traffic accident. 

Eight Rogers Public Schools students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and none were injured. 

The back passenger side of the bus was hit. 

It's unclear at the moment what caused the collision. 

Crews are still on the scene of the crash. Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation. 

Please check back for updates to this developing story. 

