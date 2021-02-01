Snow is falling across Northwest Arkansas with temperatures near or above freezing.
At 10 a.m. :
Fayetteville: 34º
Bentonville: 32º
XNA: 32º
Springdale: 34º
Fort Smith: 38º
This will continue into the afternoon hours with some accumulation on elevated surfaces.
Temperatures near or above freezing will limit travel hazards but high elevation bridges and overpasses could become slick in spots especially on I49 near West Fork. There was already one accident there with major delays this morning.
-Garrett
Snow falling in Northwest Arkansas
