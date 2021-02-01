x
Local News

Snow falling in Northwest Arkansas

Snow is falling across Northwest Arkansas with temperatures near or above freezing.

At 10 a.m. :

Fayetteville: 34º

Bentonville: 32º

XNA: 32º

Springdale: 34º

Fort Smith: 38º

This will continue into the afternoon hours with some accumulation on elevated surfaces. 

Temperatures near or above freezing will limit travel hazards but high elevation bridges and overpasses could become slick in spots especially on I49 near West Fork. There was already one accident there with major delays this morning.

-Garrett

