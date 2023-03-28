Smashing Pumpkins making tour stop at Walmart AMP

The openers include Interpol and Rival sons.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Smashing Pumpkins are making a tour stop in Rogers on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Walmart AMP.

Presale tickets open at noon on March 28 while tickets begin going on sale for the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31. Ticket prices range from $45 to $150 with fees.

The tour features 33 songs, the AMP said in the announcement, separated into three acts.

This season, new to the Walmart AMP is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

The AMP is going digital. The Rogers-based concert venue says the move is designed to improve patron experience, ensure secure ticket delivery and reduce counterfeit tickets.

According to the AMP's release, digital tickets are secure, paperless and accessible on a smartphone. Customers will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.

