A single-engine plane blew a tire out while landing at the Bentonville Municipal Airport.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to the Bentonville Municipal Airport after a small plane blew a tire while landing.

According to airport manager Charles Chadwick, it was a single-engine plane that can seat two people.

Chadwick says the plane's front tire blew out during the landing. The tire dug into the ground and the plane flipped over.