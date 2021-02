The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. and was quickly put out after many fire trucks arrived.

ROGERS, Arkansas — A small kitchen fire led to the evacuation of many students at Haas Hall Academy in Rogers Thursday (Feb. 25) morning.

Only 10th grade students were on campus when it happened due to testing.

The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. and was quickly put out after many fire trucks arrived, allowing students to return to the building.