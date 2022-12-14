Small craft advisory issued for Arkansas River after heavy rainfall

Heavy Rainfall in Oklahoma and Arkansas on Dec. 13, has caused Arkansas' river flow to exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second at Ozark and Dardanelle.

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued a small craft advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas, a navigation channel that spans from Oklahoma through Arkansas and into the Mississippi River.

Heavy rainfall in Oklahoma and Arkansas on Dec. 13, has caused the Arkansas River flow between 95,000 and 100,000 cubic feet per second (c.f.p.s). According to USACE flows above 70,000 c.f.s. are unsafe.

USACE says small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 c.f.p.s.

"Strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft during high flows", according to USACE.

USACE says the flows at Ozark and Dardanelle will make its way downstream over the next few days.

For daily river information, click here or download the Little Rock District's mobile App by searching for USACE Little Rock.

