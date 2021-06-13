Sleep in Heavenly Peace bringing beds to kids

It was "Build Day" yesterday for the Fort Smith chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

It was "Build Day" today (June 12) for the Fort Smith chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

It's a non-profit organization that's building beds for kids in the area who don't have them.

Volunteers braved the heat in the Lowe's parking lot off Rogers Avenue starting at 8 a.m.

Sean Fry is the president of the Fort Smith chapter. He says this is an issue that every city faces.

"About 3 percent of the population of any city or town are children between 3 to 17 years of age sleeping on the floor, on an inflatable mattress, on a couch, or in some other unacceptable situation. So, the mission of sleep in heavenly peace, the national chapter and of course our local chapter, is to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor in our town, our town being Fort Smith."

Parents or guardians can request beds by filling out a form which is available on the organization's website. If you'd like to volunteer or participate in the next build day, you can visit their Facebook page.