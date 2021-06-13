x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Sleep in Heavenly Peace bringing beds to kids

It was "Build Day" yesterday for the Fort Smith chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

It was "Build Day" today (June 12) for the Fort Smith chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

It's a non-profit organization that's building beds for kids in the area who don't have them.

Volunteers braved the heat in the Lowe's parking lot off Rogers Avenue starting at 8 a.m.

Sean Fry is the president of the Fort Smith chapter. He says this is an issue that every city faces.

"About 3 percent of the population of any city or town are children between 3 to 17 years of age sleeping on the floor, on an inflatable mattress, on a couch, or in some other unacceptable situation. So, the mission of sleep in heavenly peace, the national chapter and of course our local chapter, is to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor in our town, our town being Fort Smith."

Parents or guardians can request beds by filling out a form which is available on the organization's website. If you'd like to volunteer or participate in the next build day, you can visit their Facebook page

To donate, click here.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace - AR, Fort Smith

RELATED: Woman donates kidney to hubby's ex-wife days after wedding