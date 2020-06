A man riding a skateboard was hit be a vehicle in Fort Smith on Wednesday.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A man riding a skateboard was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Greenwood Avenue in Fort Smith on Wednesday (June 3).

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. Mitchell said he is expected to make a full recovery.

No details have been released about if the driver will be cited for the incident.