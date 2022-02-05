Six people hospitalized after crash involving Fort Smith Transit bus

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Six passengers were taken to an area hospital after the bus they were riding on was hit by another vehicle in the River Valley.
According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the crash between the Fort Smith Transit bus and the other vehicle happened Monday, May 2 at 2700 Towson Avenue.
Mitchell says he does not believe any of the passengers taken to the hospital have life-threatening injuries.
No citations have been issued at this time and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.
