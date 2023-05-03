Event held to raise money for therapy dog in Rogers

The fundraiser is part of the nationwide pet of the year contest held by pet partners, the leading therapy animal registry program in the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — An event in Rogers is raising money for a therapy dog. The "Let's Paws for Love" event was held on Saturday, March 4.

Sir Edmund is an entrant in the Pet Partner 2023 Pet of the Year Contest.

The seven-year-old therapy dog was the star of the event to help raise money to become the pet of the year. It all happened from one to four at the Rogers experimental house in downtown Rogers.

5NEWS spoke with an organizer who explained why therapy dogs are so important.

"If it is a stressful situation. Having time with a therapy dog really allows you to be in that moment to be free from that stress for a while" said the event organizer.

The fundraiser is part of the nationwide pet of the year contest held by pet partners, the leading therapy animal registry program in the U.S.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device