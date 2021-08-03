Simmons Pet Food will add 150 jobs with plant expansion

Simmons Foods is planning a multimillion-dollar expansion to add 150 jobs.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The pet food company of Siloam Springs-based poultry producer Simmons Foods is planning a multimillion-dollar expansion to add 150 jobs and production capacity to the plant at the site of its first chicken processing facility in the city. Meanwhile, the company recently opened a new hiring center in Fort Smith.

The Simmons Pet Food plant at 316 N. Hico St. produces pet food and pet treats, and the project will include about 90,000 square feet of new construction and renovation, said Julie Maus, director of communications for Simmons Foods.

The expansion will create space for three new production lines and an additional 150 jobs. The work on the existing 134,000-square-foot plant is set to be completed this fall. When the work is complete, the facility will be 224,000 square feet, Maus said.