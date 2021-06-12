Simmons Foods donates UTV to Siloam Springs Police Department

The UTV will help first responders navigate trail systems during emergencies that could be unreachable by police vehicles.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Simmons Foods recently donated at Polaris UTV to the Siloam Springs Department and it is ready to be used.

The City of Siloam Springs says the UTV can be used by police department employees for a variety of things.

The UTV will help protect city property and trails by helping first responders navigate the trail system that could be unreachable by police vehicles. It will also help locate and arrest suspects, and disrupt criminal activity operating within the city parks and trail systems.

The UTV will also be used in numerous city events including parades and marathons that require police assistance to track the race and assist with traffic control. The UTV will also be seen during community outreach events where the public is involved including the Dogwood Festival, 4th of July Fireworks Show, and event summer camps conducted jointly by the police department and fire department.

Officials with the city of Siloam Springs say they are extremely thankful to Simmons for their generous contribution to their police department and city.