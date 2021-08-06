Simmons Foods donates $500K for Gentry splash pad and soccer fields

Simmons Foods will be donating $500,000 to help fund the splash pad and soccer field projects.

GENTRY, Ark. — Simmons Foods will be donating $500,000 to help fund the splash pad and soccer field projects included in the Master Parks Plan for the City of Gentry.

Gentry's new splash pad is located in the northwest quarter of Gentry's City Park and is designed to be inclusive for kids of all ages and abilities.

The splash pad is nearing its completion and will have over 6,000 square feet of aquatic play space featuring fountains, sprinklers and colorful sky-high water buckets.

There are more than a dozen total soccer fields also nearing completion. They are scheduled to be completed later this fall.

This week, Simmons representatives visited the site to see the progress and present the donation to Mayor Kevin Johnston.

“This generous donation will allow us to complete our vision for these projects and provide wonderful recreational activities for families in our community," Mayor Johnston said. "Simmons is a strong community partner and a great employer and we are so thankful for this donation and all they do in the collaborative effort of improving the quality of life and sense of place throughout the communities within our entire region."