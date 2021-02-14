x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Simmons Food Plant in Fort Smith canceling shifts due to inclement weather

The closure only impacts employees at the Fort Smith facility located on Hwy 45.
Simmons Logo

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Simmons Food Plant in Fort Smith is canceling shifts at its facility located at 8427 State Hwy 45 due to winter weather. 

The 1st and 2nd shifts for Monday, Feb. 15, have been canceled. This will impact 385 workers at the plant. 

1st shift will begin again on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 9:00 a.m. 

No other shifts at Simmons Plants in the region have been canceled. This only impacts employees at the facility on Hwy 45 in Fort Smith. 

Keep up with school closings and other major business closings in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley here

RELATED: Live updates: Dangerous winter storm hits Arkansas, important information you need

RELATED: Interactive map - troubled spots on Arkansas roadways