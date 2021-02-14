Simmons Food Plant in Fort Smith canceling shifts due to inclement weather

The closure only impacts employees at the Fort Smith facility located on Hwy 45.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Simmons Food Plant in Fort Smith is canceling shifts at its facility located at 8427 State Hwy 45 due to winter weather.

The 1st and 2nd shifts for Monday, Feb. 15, have been canceled. This will impact 385 workers at the plant.

1st shift will begin again on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 9:00 a.m.

