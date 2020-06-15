Silver Dollar City is open to the general public today

'The Year of Jubilee' 2020 season at SDC is finally underway after being delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BRANSON, Mo. — After a long delay due to the COVID-19 crisis, Branson's Silver Dollar City (SDC) is open to the public for the 2020 ‘year of jubilee' season.

SDC opened its gates on June 13-14 for season pass holders and on June 15 the park opened to the general public.

In a Facebook post, SDC welcomed its first guests of the season, the Cook family from Tulsa. “They said the first thing they were going to do was ride Thunderation. We can’t wait to see you all.”

In an effort to help keep guests and employees safe, SDC will be operating at limited daily capacity due to the coronavirus threat.

To manage park capacity, reservations are required and must be reserved online at silverdollarcity.com.

“We’re excited to bring families back to our parks and attractions to create memories worth repeating. We know that time together, enjoying one another at a special place means more now than ever, said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. The health and safety of our guests have been our top priorities, guiding every decision we make. Based on the guidance of health officials and government agencies, we are implementing a number of new safety measures to help us play safely together.”

A new online reservations system has been created for season pass holders to make scheduling park visits easier.

General admission guests will now have to order date-based tickets, which will only be sold on SDC’s website.

“We will continue to look for ways to help create a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests and our employees. We ask that our guests and employees be patient and respectful with each other as we do all we can together to protect each other through these operational adjustments. We are very thankful to every person who is choosing to spend their treasured family time with us. We look forward to seeing you right here,” said Thomas.

Silver Dollar City is NOW OPEN Our hearts are full after the Season Pass Holder preview days this weekend. We can’t wait to see you all when we open to the general public tomorrow! Posted by Silver Dollar City on Sunday, June 14, 2020

Guests who choose to not use their 2020 season pass can roll their pass over to a 2021 pass. For more information click HERE.

Things to know before you visit SDC: