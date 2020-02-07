6 Silver Dollar City employees test positive for coronavirus

Six Silver Dollar City employees have tested positive for the coronavirus just weeks after the park reopened.

STONE COUNTY, Missouri — Multiple Silver Dollar City employees have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) following the park reopening to visitors on June 13.

According to the Stone County Health Department, six Silver Dollar City employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials say the situation is currently being investigated as a possible outbreak.

All employees were wearing masks while at the park, according to the Stone County Health Department. Each employee has been quarantined at home, and those with close contact with the employees, including coworkers, have also been quarantined.

The Stone County Health Department released the following timelines of potential exposures:

June 17- 7:45-1:00 -Masked

June 20- All Day -Masked

June 24- All Day -Masked

June 25- All Day -Masked

June 26- All Day -Masked

Those who attended the theme park on these dates are considered low risk, but are asked to monitor for symptoms.

The Stone County Health Department says Silver Dollar City has been fully cooperated with the investigation and is following all necessary precautionary measures.

Silver Dollar City currently requires all guests and staff members to wear masks.

The following statement was released by Silver Dollar City concerning the positive tests:

"Silver Dollar City has been informed of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since opening on June 13. Our thoughts are with them and their families during this difficult time.

We are working closely with the health departments to follow all required and recommended protocols.

Our safety team has completed contact tracing and determined additional employees were in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive employees. Those employees who have been in direct contact are quarantined from work as established by CDC guidelines and are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19.