Cause of Silver Dollar City train derailment revealed, train back in service

In October 2022, the train derailed injuring 7 people.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City's (SDC) steam train derailed on Thursday, May 25, according to its press release.

The amusement park confirmed the incident happened at around 3:50 p.m. This becomes the second time the train derails after a similar incident in October 2022 that injured 7 people.

According to SDC, last week, "the front wheels of car three on a Silver Dollar City steam train went off track by less than two inches, causing cars two and three to separate."

SDC says their new safety protocols "worked as designed, stopping the train safely and slowly with all cars remaining upright."

The train passengers were removed from the train and one of them reported a "possible minor injury" but refused medical attention, the release says.

On Saturday, May 27, SDC released an update on the results of their inspection saying the incident "was caused by a rare manufacturing defect in a wheel on train car three."

SDC said they removed all parts of that manufacturer and resumed the train operation on Sunday, May 28.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device