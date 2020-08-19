Silver Bridge, north of Mulberry, shut down due to big hole

People who use this bridge to get to their homes will have to take a five to six-mile detour.

MULBERRY, Ark. — Silver Bridge, just north of Mulberry off of I-40, has been shut down.

It developed a big hole and is not usable, according to Rick Covert, Franklin County Emergency Manager.

This is a bridge that was scheduled to be closed down by ARDOT and replaced at a later date, but due to it being unsafe with the hole that developed, it has been shut down now.

This is a highly traveled area for people who live nearby.

People who use this bridge to get to their homes will have to take a five to six-mile detour.

It may also delay first responder times in the area.

Information on how long it will be shut down for repairs has not yet been released.