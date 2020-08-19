x
Silver Bridge, north of Mulberry, shut down due to big hole

People who use this bridge to get to their homes will have to take a five to six-mile detour.
MULBERRY, Ark. — Silver Bridge, just north of Mulberry off of I-40, has been shut down.

It developed a big hole and is not usable, according to Rick Covert, Franklin County Emergency Manager.

This is a bridge that was scheduled to be closed down by ARDOT and replaced at a later date, but due to it being unsafe with the hole that developed, it has been shut down now.

This is a highly traveled area for people who live nearby.

It may also delay first responder times in the area.

Information on how long it will be shut down for repairs has not yet been released.

