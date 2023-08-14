Police activate Silver Alert for missing Russellville man

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Russellville man.
83-year-old Salvador Reymundo Mendoza was last seen near Bailey Loop Road in Russellville on Sunday afternoon.
He is described as being 5'11" in height and weighing 152 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.
Reports state that he could be traveling in a blue 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with California license plates reading 9DLS045.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Pope County Sheriff's Office at (479) 968-0911.