Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old woman

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing Harrisburg woman who was last seen on Friday morning.

HARRISBURG, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 69-year-old Marsha Williams.

Williams was last seen inside a First Financial Bank in Harrisburg on Friday morning, and traffic cameras recorded her vehicle traveling north on Industrial St. in Trumann shortly after.

Reports state that she was wearing a long sleeve blue and white sweater as well as blue jeans. Police believe she may be traveling in a Silver Ford Ranger with Arkansas license plate 075WXL.