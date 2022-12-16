Fort Smith police searching for 86-year-old woman last seen at airport

The Fort Smith Police Department has asked the Arkansas State Police to activate a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old last seen Dec. 15.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman last seen on Dec. 15.

Jacqueline Flagg was last known to be at the Fort Smith Regional Airport at around 1:30 p.m. she had rented a gray Honda Accord and expected to go to the VA clinic on Phoenix Avenue but never arrived, police say.

Police report that the car Flagg rented has the tag AJV 87K from Hertz.

Flagg is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing between 100 and 120 pounds, having green eyes and straight, short, gray hair.

According to the report, she "walks hunched over and slow" and was last seen wearing a dark flowery dress, light green sweater and sunglasses.

Police ask that you contact them if you know of Flagg's whereabouts: (479) 709-5100 and 911 for any emergencies.

