Silver Alert issued for missing Pulaski County elderly man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department (SPD) issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Sunday, June 18.

Police say 76-year-old William Robishaw was last seen in the area of Springhill in North Little Rock at around 4:10 a.m., but do not know what he was last wearing. Officials say his phone last pinged near 300 Yonack Drive in Lonoke County.

Robishaw is 5'6" weighs 156 pounds, and has short gray hair and brown eyes. His skin complexion is described as "light" according to police.

Officials say Robishaw could be driving a Silver Hyundai Elantra. Robishaw's son lives in Texas and says he has been showing signs of dementia and confusion but has not been diagnosed.

If you see this man, you are asked to contact SPD at 501-83-1425.

