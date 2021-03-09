Silver Alert issued for missing Sallisaw woman

Reda Covington, 68, went missing just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. She was last seen at Scott's Furniture in Sallisaw.

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Sallisaw Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman with dementia and Parkinson's disease that is believed to be in danger.

Reda Covington, 68, went missing just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. She was last seen at Scott's Furniture in Sallisaw.

Covington is wearing a light grey shirt, blues jeans and grey shoes with white soles. Police say she will have a red mark around her eye from a recent injury. It's also been reported that she will have a black, grey and white Shih Tzu dog wearing an orange retractable leash with her.