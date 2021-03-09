Silver Alert issued for missing Sallisaw woman

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Sallisaw Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman with dementia and Parkinson's disease that is believed to be in danger.
Reda Covington, 68, went missing just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. She was last seen at Scott's Furniture in Sallisaw.
Covington is wearing a light grey shirt, blues jeans and grey shoes with white soles. Police say she will have a red mark around her eye from a recent injury. It's also been reported that she will have a black, grey and white Shih Tzu dog wearing an orange retractable leash with her.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.