Silver Alert issued for woman in Fayetteville

65-year-old Marilyn Ellis was last seen at her doctor's office in Fayetteville on Feb. 7, 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman in Fayetteville.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Marilyn Ellis was last seen at her doctor's office in Fayetteville on Feb. 7, 2022. She has not been seen or heard from since and has not returned to her home in Siloam Springs.

Officials say she is also without her prescription medications.

She is 5'7", 125 pounds and has long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ellis may be traveling in a 2014 white Nissan Altima with license place 404XCC.

No further information has been released at this time.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.

