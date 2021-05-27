x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing Fayetteville man

According to a release, David Stanphill, 68, was last seen at the Wedington Place Apartments near a busy intersection with restaurants and gas stations.
Credit: Fayetteville Police Department
David Stanphill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Fayetteville man who was reported missing on Tuesday. 

According to a release, David Stanphill, 68, was last seen at the Wedington Place Apartments near a busy intersection with restaurants and gas stations. 

Stanphill is a white male, 6 foot 1 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, with gray hair, and has a confederate flag tattoo on one of his arms. 

Anyone with information regarding Stanphill's whereabouts is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555. 

RELATED: Morgan Nick case gains momentum with heightened exposure

RELATED: Silver Alert deactivated for missing 78-year-old woman