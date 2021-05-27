Silver Alert issued for missing Fayetteville man

According to a release, David Stanphill, 68, was last seen at the Wedington Place Apartments near a busy intersection with restaurants and gas stations.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Fayetteville man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to a release, David Stanphill, 68, was last seen at the Wedington Place Apartments near a busy intersection with restaurants and gas stations.

Stanphill is a white male, 6 foot 1 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, with gray hair, and has a confederate flag tattoo on one of his arms.