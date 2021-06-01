Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Muskogee man

Police say he suffers from dementia, does not have his medication and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department (MPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

Harry Esannason was last seen at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 4) in Muskogee.

Police say he suffers from dementia, does not have his medication and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The Silver Alert says to pay "special attention to states between Oklahoma and New York."