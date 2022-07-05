x
Silver Alert issued for Illinois man in Crawford County

82-year-old Roger McCallie was last seen in Kibler, Arkansas around 9 a.m. on July 3.
Credit: Crawford County Sheriff's Department
Roger McCallie

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Crawford County Sheriff's Department has activated a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Roger McCallie.

The sheriff's department says McCallie is from Illinois and is traveling to Stuttgart, Arkansas. According to investigators, he stopped in Kibler, Arkansas on July 3 to ask for directions around 9 a.m. That was the last time he was seen.

McCallie is 5'10, 180 pounds, white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored button-up shirt and a cowboy hat.

He was seen driving a 2021 Silver Jeep Renegade with Illinois license plate number Q755348

If you see him you're asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff's Department at (479) 474-2581.

