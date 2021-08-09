Silver Alert issued for Broken Arrow man

67-year-old Dane Stegner was last seen in the area of the Hard Rock Casino on Aug. 25, 2021.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

According to the Broken Arrow Police Department, 67-year-old Dane Stegner was last seen in the area of the Hard Rock Casino on Aug. 25, 2021.

He could possibly be wearing a tank top and blue jeans. Stegner is 6'3" tall, weighs 215 pounds and has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Police say Stegner is under proven medical/physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious injury. He has been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.

No other details surrounding his disappearance have been released.