Silver Alert issued for Broken Arrow man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
According to the Broken Arrow Police Department, 67-year-old Dane Stegner was last seen in the area of the Hard Rock Casino on Aug. 25, 2021.
He could possibly be wearing a tank top and blue jeans. Stegner is 6'3" tall, weighs 215 pounds and has sleeve tattoos on both arms.
Police say Stegner is under proven medical/physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious injury. He has been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.
No other details surrounding his disappearance have been released.
If you know of Stegner's whereabouts you're asked to contact police immediately.