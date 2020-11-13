x
Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man in Spiro

Luther Clayton was last seen wearing black jeans, a lime green jacket and a blue ball cap.

SPIRO, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Spiro Friday (Nov. 13).

According to police, 75-year-old Luther Clayton was last seen at the Marvins IGA in Spiro around 2:45 p.m. Friday. 

Clayton is a Black male and was last seen wearing black jeans, a lime green jacket and a blue ball cap.

Police say Clayton is under proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious injury. 

If you know of Clayton's whereabouts you're asked to call the police immediately. 

5NEWS is working to get a photo of Clayton. No other additional details about Clayton have been released. 

Please check back for updates to this story. 

