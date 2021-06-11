x
Silver alert issued for 61-year-old man missing from Sallisaw

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 61-year-old man. 

Carl Henson went missing from Sallisaw on June 10 and is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Henson is described as a white male with a long black/gray beard and last seen wearing blue jeans and brown shoes.

The alert says to be on the lookout for a gray 2010 four-door Hyundai Sonata with Oklahoma license plate CW3629.

If you have information regarding Henson's whereabouts, please contact Lt. Jeff Lewis, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Central Region Communications Center at (405) 425-7804.

