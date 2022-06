The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old Mountainburg man.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark — The Arkansas State Police is asking for the public's help in finding 73-year-old James Scribner of Mountainburg, Arkansas.

He was last seen on Sunday, June 12 near highway 282 wearing a long-sleeve shirt, pants and lace up boots. Mr. Scribner also typically uses a cane.