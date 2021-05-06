Silver Alert: Elderly man took a wrong turn while following family home from dinner in Fort Smith May 5

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A Silver Alert has been activated for an 88-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday (May 5) when he took a wrong turn in Fort Smith while following his family home from dinner.
According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the family last saw James “Jim” Mowrey at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Zero St. and Massard Rd.
He was driving a white Toyota Prius with license plate number 852UZU.
The FSPD is asking for the public's help in locating Mr. Mowrey. If you have any information, please call 911 or (479) 709-5100.