Silver Alert: Elderly man took a wrong turn while following family home from dinner in Fort Smith May 5

88-year-old James “Jim” Mowrey was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Zero St. and Massard Rd. Please call (479) 709-5100 if you have any information.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A Silver Alert has been activated for an 88-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday (May 5) when he took a wrong turn in Fort Smith while following his family home from dinner.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the family last saw James “Jim” Mowrey at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Zero St. and Massard Rd.

He was driving a white Toyota Prius with license plate number 852UZU.