x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Silver Alert: Elderly man took a wrong turn while following family home from dinner in Fort Smith May 5

88-year-old James “Jim” Mowrey was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Zero St. and Massard Rd. Please call (479) 709-5100 if you have any information.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A Silver Alert has been activated for an 88-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday (May 5) when he took a wrong turn in Fort Smith while following his family home from dinner.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the family last saw James “Jim” Mowrey at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Zero St. and Massard Rd.

He was driving a white Toyota Prius with license plate number 852UZU.

The FSPD is asking for the public's help in locating Mr. Mowrey. If you have any information, please call 911 or (479) 709-5100.

Related Articles

WATCH: Thousands still without power in the River Valley