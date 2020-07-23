Silver Alert canceled for missing Delaware County woman

Authorities in Oklahoma are asking for help locating a missing 57-year-old woman with a physical disability.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Mrs. Fowler has been located.

A Silver Alert has been issued out of Delaware County for a missing 57-year-old woman with a physical disability.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Roxanna Fowler went missing around 3 p.m. Wednesday (July 22) in Kansas, Oklahoma near Dripping Springs.

Fowler had a stroke a few years back and now has some brain damage and can not complete a full sentence, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. She likes to repeat words like "baby" or "outside."

Fowler has a scar on her chest from a surgery and a scar on her right thigh.

She is a white female and could be wearing a blue striped shirt and shorts.

Fowler could be traveling in a blue 2002 Chevy Tahoe with license plate number CNU514.

If you have any knowledge that could help authorities locate Mrs. Fowler, you are asked to contact your local police.