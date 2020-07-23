Silver Alert canceled for missing Delaware County woman

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Mrs. Fowler has been located.
A Silver Alert has been issued out of Delaware County for a missing 57-year-old woman with a physical disability.
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Roxanna Fowler went missing around 3 p.m. Wednesday (July 22) in Kansas, Oklahoma near Dripping Springs.
Fowler had a stroke a few years back and now has some brain damage and can not complete a full sentence, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. She likes to repeat words like "baby" or "outside."
Fowler has a scar on her chest from a surgery and a scar on her right thigh.
She is a white female and could be wearing a blue striped shirt and shorts.
Fowler could be traveling in a blue 2002 Chevy Tahoe with license plate number CNU514.
If you have any knowledge that could help authorities locate Mrs. Fowler, you are asked to contact your local police.
5NEWS is working to get a photo of Roxanna Fowler for this article.
