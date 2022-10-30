Silver Alert activated for missing woman in Rogers

Police say 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person.

RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital in a 2010 Toyota Avalon with Arkansas tags reading: WB5SF toward Bella Vista.

According to police, Gosnell was last seen at 2710 South Rife Medical Lane near the Hospital Emergency Room. Gosnell is a white female with short gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5’0” and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and black pants according to police.

Kara's husband, David Gosnell says she never made it home and does not have a phone with her. Mr. Gosnell has had several people check the house to see if she made it home but all have said she's is not there.

According to officials, Mr. Gosnell stated that Kara was previously diagnosed with early stages of Alzheimer’s and does not normally drive.

Anyone with information on Gosnell’s whereabouts is asked to contact RPD at 479-686-4141.

