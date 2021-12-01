x
The Sherwood Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 62-year-old George Phillips.
SHERWOOD, Ark. — UPDATE— The Sherwood Police Department has deactivated the following Silver Alert.

The Sherwood Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 62-year-old George Phillips.

Phillips was last known to be at 8900 Highway 107, in Sherwood, Ark. near the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Monday, Jan. 11.

He was last seen wearing blue sweats, blue hoodie and blue jean jacket. Phillips is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has green eyes and short, brown hair.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.