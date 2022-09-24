Silver Alert inactivated for missing man in Pope Co.

Terry Pat Beaverson went missing on Friday, Sept. 23 at around 12 p.m.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.

Terry Pat Beaverson went missing on Friday, Sept. 23 at around 12 p.m. He was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive in Russellville.

Beaverson is 5'10", weighs 175 lbs., and has long white hair and blue eyes.

RPD says Beaverson may be traveling in a 2018 White Nissan Rogue with Arkansas license plate number: AIC10C.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact RPD at 479-968-0911.

