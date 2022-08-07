x
Silver Alert activated in Benton County for missing man

Billy F. Camp was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 865 Earl Lane wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans.
Credit: Arkansas Department of Public Safety

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing man in Benton County.

Billy F. Camp was last seen on Sunday, Aug 7, at 865 Earl Lane wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans. Camp has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'6", and weighs 135 lbs. 

Officials say Camp could be driving a red GMC Sierra.

Anyone with information on Camp's whereabouts is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at (479) 271-1005.

Credit: ADPS


