Silver Alert activated in Benton County for missing man

Billy F. Camp was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 865 Earl Lane wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing man in Benton County.

Billy F. Camp was last seen on Sunday, Aug 7, at 865 Earl Lane wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans. Camp has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'6", and weighs 135 lbs.

Officials say Camp could be driving a red GMC Sierra.

Anyone with information on Camp's whereabouts is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at (479) 271-1005.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device