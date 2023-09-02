Siloam Springs teacher arrested for sexual assault

Ethan Wells, 29, was arrested after an allegation of inappropriate activity with a student during the 2021-2022 school year.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A Siloam Springs teacher was arrested for sexual assault on Thursday, Feb. 23

The Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) received this information on Feb. 17 and says they shared the information with local law enforcement authorities and filed a DHS “hot-line” report.

The school conducted an investigation and placed Wells on administrative leave and informed him that the superintendent recommended the immediate termination of the teacher’s contract.

Under Arkansas law, the teacher is entitled to seek a hearing before the District Board of Directors, and the School Board can either accept the recommendation of termination, reject the recommendation, or modify the terms and length of the suspension.

Law enforcement authorities have opened an investigation and informed SSSD that Wells has been charged with sexual assault.

SSSD says they have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement and its investigation. They also said that because this is a personnel matter and an ongoing criminal investigation, the district will have no further comment at this time.

