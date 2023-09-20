Former Siloam Springs teacher given 6 years probation after sexually assaulting student

Court documents say the student told officials he met Wells in 8th grade when Wells was his choir teacher.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Benton County Officials, Ethan Wells, the Siloam Springs teacher who was arrested for sexual assault in February 2023, has been sentenced to 6 years probation, and will have to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, the mother of the victim came forward first to the school resource officer, who then contacted the Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD).

Court documents say the student told officials he met Wells in 8th grade when Wells was his choir teacher, and the two became close friends and started texting each other. The documents then go on to say the student began a relationship with Wells that lasted from April - June 2022.

Documents state the student admitted to sneaking out of class and meeting with Wells on school grounds where the two would perform oral sex on each other.

Reports indicate that in February 2023, Wells was on an overnight trip with students in Little Rock when allegations were raised, and the other teachers on the trip separated Wells from the students.

Documents state Wells admitted the sexual relationship to other teachers in February 2023, and that Wells originally agreed to meet with investigators for an interview, but canceled via text before the appointment. A bench warrant was issued for Wells and he was arrested a day later.

