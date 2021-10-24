Siloam Springs siren not in service

City officials say that although crews are working quickly to try to get this resolved, it is important to have other ways to receive weather notifications tonight.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs warning siren is currently not working.

Today's warning siren test revealed a problem with the system and is being worked on at this time.

City officials say that although crews are working quickly to try to get this resolved, it is important to have other ways to receive weather notifications tonight.

Officials suggest locals sign up for CodeRed, BC Alert, weather channel apps, local news, and radio for live weather updates tonight.

Updates will be posted as soon as available on the city's Facebook page.