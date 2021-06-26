Siloam Springs shooting leaves one dead

During the investigation, two suspects were identified. A juvenile male and a juvenile female were taken into custody without incident.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Siloam Springs Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of White Rock Street Friday night (June 25) at 11:51 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Siloam Springs Police and Siloam Springs Fire Department began life-saving efforts on the victims.

According to Siloam Springs Police, both victims were transported to area hospitals, but one victim died from their injuries.

During the investigation, two suspects were identified. A juvenile male and a juvenile female were taken into custody without incident.

No further details were provided and no names have been released at this time. Police say this is still an ongoing investigation, therefore no other information will be released at this time.